WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer During Injury Hiatus

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer During Injury Hiatus

Zoey Stark recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about working as a producer behind the scenes.

"To become a better performer, number one. I knew I was going to come back and I knew producing is going to help me inside the ring. When you coach somebody, two people are learning. I'm learning at the same time because now I'm having to think about it. It's amazing to be able to do both sides. You get a different side of, 'Oh, this is what producers go through, I had no idea.'"

Stark continued.

"People want to go off and do their own thing and it throws off the producer, it throws off the camera guys, it throws off everyone. You have to be in full communication with everyone. We're all a team in this. You can't just go rogue and do your own thing. We need to help each other. We all have the same goal. We all want to have a great match and tell a story."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #zoey stark

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77900/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer