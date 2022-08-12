Zoey Stark Worked As A Producer During Injury Hiatus

Zoey Stark recently appeared on WWE After The Bell, where she spoke about working as a producer behind the scenes.

"To become a better performer, number one. I knew I was going to come back and I knew producing is going to help me inside the ring. When you coach somebody, two people are learning. I'm learning at the same time because now I'm having to think about it. It's amazing to be able to do both sides. You get a different side of, 'Oh, this is what producers go through, I had no idea.'"

Stark continued.