WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon's Retirement Is "Probably A Great Thing"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon's Retirement Is "Probably A Great Thing"

AJ Styles recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where he was asked about the retirement of Vince McMahon.

"Well, you know, it's only been, what, two, three weeks? So I haven't really had that opportunity to read really, you know, sit down with him and chat with [Triple H], because he's, I mean — at this point, you're just so busy in that position, and it's hard to find the time. It's different for sure because it's not Vince. I had a great relationship with Vince. It's not bad or anything. I'm very optimistic about how everything is going. It's just different. I never thought there'd be a time where I wouldn't work for Vince, and so I'm just getting used to it just like everyone else. Again, it's not a bad thing. It's probably a great thing. It's just different."

AJ continued.

"We had a chat and everything was understood, you know, who was in charge and whatnot. Everybody is well respected in that position. So it's, I don't think anybody's worried. In fact, I think, there's a lot of people excited, and there's been a lot of exciting things that have happened these past weeks. So I think it's a great thing. Just, again, when you report to someone, and that one person that you had been getting your answers from, the one person that mattered, is not there anymore. It's different, and you're not sure how to approach some stuff, because you don't want to overwhelm — I don't want to overwhelm Triple H by asking him simple little questions that I can take care of myself. You know, I tried to with Vince, I didn't try to overwhelm them with simple little things. But if I needed a definite answer, I knew who to go to. Now, it's just finding time to be able to ask Triple H those same kinds of questions. Nothing major, hopefully, but just specifics of what needs to happen."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #aj styles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77899/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer