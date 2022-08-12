Nick Gage On AEW Dynamite / Domino's Incident: "I Don't Really Like Pizza That Much. F*** Domino's."

Nick Gage was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where he spoke about the incident where he got heat for using a pizza cutter during the picture-in-picture on AEW Dynamite while a Domino's commercial was playing.

"I don't like Domino's. Fuck Domino's. They told me that I couldn't say anything about the Domino's and the pizza cutter incident, but fuck Domino's. I don't give a fuck about that incident. You can't tell me nothing, you know why? Because I'm a motherfucking shot caller. Everywhere I go, I get respect. My favorite pizza place is, I don't have a favorite pizza place because I don't really like pizza that much. We had thin crust pizza in Evansville, Indiana. They had really good pizza. St. Louis has the best pizza."