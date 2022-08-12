WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Doesn't Believe That Vince McMahon Is Fully Gone From WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

Kurt Angle was recently a guest on the Cafe De Rene podcast, where he spoke about the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE.

"I personally don't think he's fully retired. You know Vince, he's gonna be behind-the-scenes [laughs]. Vince is not letting go of that company, he will not let it go until his hands are dead cold and they pry it out of his cold, dead hands. He's not letting go of that company until he dies. And that's just it."

Angle continued.

"And you know, I'm not trying to cause any problems for WWE or for Vince McMahon, because I love Vince to death. But there is no way he is going to let it go. He already set up, you know, Stephanie [McMahon] being in charge and Triple H being in charge of talent relations. He's got everybody in the right positions so that he could continue to run the show."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #vince mcmahon

