WrestleMania 39 Tickets Now On Sale!

Tickets have officially gone on sale for both nights of WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

You can order them here.

There are no matches announced for the show yet, however the poster features Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey.

WrestleMania 39 will be the first since WrestleMania 21 to be held in Greater Los Angeles, and the seventh held in the state of California (after 2, VII, XII, 2000, 21, and 31).

It will also be the first WrestleMania without WWE owner and WrestleMania creator Vince McMahon, who retired as chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company in July 2022.

Are you looking forward to two nights of WrestleMania this year?