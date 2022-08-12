Rey Mysterio Says WWE Will Always Be His Home

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by The National, where he spoke about his loyalty to WWE: the company he has been with for roughly 20 years.

“I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE. My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home. And, not only for me, but for my son as well and for my family. You know, we've been part of the WWE brand for 20 years. And, it's once you get to know family, you just don't turn away from them.”