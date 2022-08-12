WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rey Mysterio Says WWE Will Always Be His Home

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

Rey Mysterio Says WWE Will Always Be His Home

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by The National, where he spoke about his loyalty to WWE: the company he has been with for roughly 20 years.

“I left because I was just tired physically, mentally and I just wanted to reconnect with my family. But I always knew that I wanted to come back and I wanted to retire in the WWE. My career was definitely going to end in WWE, no matter what. I never really had any desire to go anywhere else. It has always been the WWE. Now I know the WWE has always been my home. And, not only for me, but for my son as well and for my family. You know, we've been part of the WWE brand for 20 years. And, it's once you get to know family, you just don't turn away from them.”

Rey Mysterio Isn't As Worried About Vince McMahon's Retirement As He Is About Entertaining The Fans

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by TJ Sports USA, where he spoke about the aftermath of Vince McMahon leaving WWE. “None of u [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 06, 2022 12:19PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77895/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer