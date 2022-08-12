Matt Cardona: "This Should Be The Clickbait Headline: Blake Christian Is Stiff And Unsafe."

Matt Cardona recently spoke with Comicbook, where he revealed what he truly thinks about Blake Christian.

"He's stiff. He's an unsafe worker. This is legit. This should make all the dirt sheets. This should be the clickbait headline. Blake Christian is stiff and unsafe, This guy legitimately tried to tear my bicep off of my bone. Unbelievable. He should be banned from the business for what he tried to do."

Cardona continued: