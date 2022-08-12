WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Christina Von Eerie Releases Open Letter About Chris Dickinson's Lawsuit Against Her

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

Christina Von Eerie Releases Open Letter About Chris Dickinson's Lawsuit Against Her

Christina Von Eerie has put out the following statement on Twitter regarding the lawsuit that Chris Dickinson has filed against her and another one of his other exes.

It has been made public that Christopher Torre, (Chris Dickinson) has filed a federal defamation lawsuit in the district of New Jersey, against McKaila Coulter (ex girlfriend) and myself (ex girlfriend). None of the 3 parties live in NJ. Even his attorneys office is based out of Brooklyn, NY. New Jersey has no anti-SLAPP Law statute. That has made it very difficult and costly for us to find representation. Especially because neither of [us] live anywhere near there.

We fear that if we don’t reply to the lawsuit with proper legal representation not only will it harm us, but it will reinforce that women should be afraid to speak out against their abusers unless they have the resources to also fight them in court.

Defamation can only be claimed if there is false information. Everything we have spoken out against is true.

That being said, we did not back down after being sent C&Ds to our jobs and homes. We will continue to stand our ground in the court of law.

If anyone has any lawyer recommendations or groups they would recommend to help us fight this please reach out.

Thank you for your support.

CVE & MAC

Chris Dickinson Suing Ex Girlfriends Over Allegations Of Abusive Conduct and Defamation

Chris Dickinson has filed a lawsuit against Christina Kardooni and McKaila Coulter, both of which are former former partners of his. In the [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 11, 2022 05:05PM

 

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #christina von eerie #chris dickinson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77893/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer