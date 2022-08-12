Two Former WWE Superstars Expected To Be At Tonight's SmackDown

Two former WWE Superstars will be making their return during Friday Night SmackDown.

Former NXT star Top Dolla is expected to be at tonight's SmackDown, although it remains unclear if he will appear on screen, according to PWInsider.

PWInsider also reports that Ashante The Adonis is returning, which could indicate Hit Row is getting back together. Swerve Stickland is currently signed with AEW so he would not be returning.

The other member of the group who was released from WWE was B-Fab who is still a free agent and there's no word if she will be back in the mix.

Since taking charge of creative, Triple H has brought back Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis, all talents he worked closely with in NXT.

