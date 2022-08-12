WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Gage Details His Plans For Return

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

Nick Gage was recently a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, where he spoke about his process of returning to the ring.

“I’m training right now. It’s comeback season and I’m ready to come back. I’m ready to get my fucking belt back and I’m ready to fucking smash people. You can’t just take time off and think you can hop back into GCW and everything is going to be fine. You have to get back into training mode, get back into cardio mode. You have to get everything set, so when I do go in there, I’m at the top of my game.”

On how he's feeling:

“I’m in the zone right now and I’m on top of my motherfuckin game right now. I feel like I can get in the ring with anybody right now. I was GCW Champ for two years, I love that belt, and I want to try and win that belt back. I don’t know when, I don’t know if I have another match in me. I don’t know yet. I haven’t made a decision yet on my career. I’m pretty much training, laying back, watching the shows. We’ll find out.”

On his goals for a return:

“I’m about to go on another run. What I want to do, especially at this part of my career, I want to go out there, have fun, tear shit up, have great matches, and enjoy myself. That’s what I want to do. When I do that, life is beautiful, wrestling is awesome. Just enjoying life and keep wrestling until I can’t wrestle no more.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
