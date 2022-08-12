Nick Gage Details His Plans For Return

Nick Gage was recently a guest on Rewind Recap Relive, where he spoke about his process of returning to the ring.

“I’m training right now. It’s comeback season and I’m ready to come back. I’m ready to get my fucking belt back and I’m ready to fucking smash people. You can’t just take time off and think you can hop back into GCW and everything is going to be fine. You have to get back into training mode, get back into cardio mode. You have to get everything set, so when I do go in there, I’m at the top of my game.”

On how he's feeling:

“I’m in the zone right now and I’m on top of my motherfuckin game right now. I feel like I can get in the ring with anybody right now. I was GCW Champ for two years, I love that belt, and I want to try and win that belt back. I don’t know when, I don’t know if I have another match in me. I don’t know yet. I haven’t made a decision yet on my career. I’m pretty much training, laying back, watching the shows. We’ll find out.”

