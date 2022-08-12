WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Boogeyman Reflects On Being Told To "Tone Down" His Character For The WWE Audience

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 12, 2022

The Boogeyman was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about his early days of trying to get in the door of WWE.

"That was an intimidating time [being at OVW/WWE developmental]. I mean honestly, I did what I could do, I did the best that I can be but it was walking into a situation of an unfamiliar territory that, I mean, as far as athletically and everything so I was completely humbled and intimidated and I was really hard on myself too. I mean tremendously. I wanted to be [where] I wanted to be. So, throughout the course of that developmental contract, I was fired. I was released and I couldn’t believe that, you know, what? I’m doing everything I can. Prior to that, it was a tough situation but I knew kind of what was going on. I felt like what was going on, being the older gentleman in class, I felt like at a certain point of this, I wasn’t getting taught."

On adjustments to the character he was forced to make:

"I wanted to bring a twist to the whole ‘Boogeyman’ thing… I remember once, they told me before the show that I was too scary and I’m like, ‘How can Boogeyman be too scary?’ You know what I mean? It’s The Boogeyman, that’s what I’m going for. So anyway, that had to be a certain look so I had to reduce it and this actually is a little bit more kid-friendly I’d say, so to speak [he laughed]."

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #boogeyman

