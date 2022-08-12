The Boogeyman Reflects On Being Told To "Tone Down" His Character For The WWE Audience

The Boogeyman was recently a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, where he spoke about his early days of trying to get in the door of WWE.
"That was an intimidating time [being at OVW/WWE developmental]. I mean honestly, I did what I could do, I did the best that I can be but it was walking into a situation of an unfamiliar territory that, I mean, as far as athletically and everything so I was completely humbled and intimidated and I was really hard on myself too. I mean tremendously. I wanted to be [where] I wanted to be. So, throughout the course of that developmental contract, I was fired. I was released and I couldn’t believe that, you know, what? I’m doing everything I can. Prior to that, it was a tough situation but I knew kind of what was going on. I felt like what was going on, being the older gentleman in class, I felt like at a certain point of this, I wasn’t getting taught."
On adjustments to the character he was forced to make:
"I wanted to bring a twist to the whole ‘Boogeyman’ thing… I remember once, they told me before the show that I was too scary and I’m like, ‘How can Boogeyman be too scary?’ You know what I mean? It’s The Boogeyman, that’s what I’m going for. So anyway, that had to be a certain look so I had to reduce it and this actually is a little bit more kid-friendly I’d say, so to speak [he laughed]."
