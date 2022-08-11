WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Viewership Increase For Quake By The Lake

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

Showbuzz Daily is reporting last night’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 972,000 viewers slightly up from last week’s viewership of 938,000 viewers.

The key 18-49 key demographic drew an average 0.33 rating, which is again a slight increase from last week’s 0.32 rating. The two-hour broadcast once again topped the ratings for cable programming on Wednesday, remaining in the No. 1 ranking from last week.

CM Punk Returns To AEW On Dynamite

CM Punk has made his return to All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this week, we reported that Punk was seen walking through an airport in Chicago [...]

