AEW Dynamite Viewership Increase For Quake By The Lake

Showbuzz Daily is reporting last night’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 972,000 viewers slightly up from last week’s viewership of 938,000 viewers.
The key 18-49 key demographic drew an average 0.33 rating, which is again a slight increase from last week’s 0.32 rating. The two-hour broadcast once again topped the ratings for cable programming on Wednesday, remaining in the No. 1 ranking from last week.
Dynamite ranked #1 in P18-49 among cable originals for the day, according to Showbuzz Daily. Including broadcast primetime, it ranked #7.— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 11, 2022
Dynamite has ranked #1 among cable originals in the demo in 8 of the last 10 Wednesdays.
📋 Full report: https://t.co/58cAmX4x5l pic.twitter.com/IAuV0SKuas
⚡ CM Punk Returns To AEW On Dynamite
CM Punk has made his return to All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this week, we reported that Punk was seen walking through an airport in Chicago [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 10, 2022 11:07PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com