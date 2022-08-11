Chris Dickinson Suing Ex Girlfriends Over Allegations Of Abusive Conduct and Defamation

Chris Dickinson has filed a lawsuit against Christina Kardooni and McKaila Coulter, both of which are former former partners of his. In the suit, Torre is seeking damages to recover from the "alleged blatant acts of defamation that wrongfully accuse Mr. Torre of abusive conduct".

Excerpts read:

In May 2022, after learning of Defendants’ social media posts and the untrue statements contained therein, GCW terminated its business relationship with Mr. Torre upon an abrupt notice, without any investigation into Defendants’ statements. Mr. Torre was asked to quit his scheduled events with GCW, and was then informed that GCW would stop enlisting him for events indefinitely.

Specifically, when NJPW contracted with Mr. Torre in April 2022, NJPW expressed the interest of booking Mr. Torre for events in Japan and having Mr. Torre work in Japan as soon as possible. After Defendants posted their defamatory statements, NJPW told Mr. Torre to wait until further notice. Given that Mr. Torre’s contract with NJPW was to be paid per appearance in events, losing the opportunities to participate in future NJPW events caused Mr. Torre’s contract with NJPW to become essentially a valueless deal.

Furthermore, many companies quickly removed media content featuring Mr. Torre as a result of Defendants’ defamatory social media posts about him. For example, Beyond Wrestling, a Massachusetts-based professional wrestling promotion, removed videos featuring Mr. Torre from its YouTube channel following Defendants’ defamation campaign.

Dickinson is seeking the following: