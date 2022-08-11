Ricky Starks: "I Don't Buy Into The Idea Of Trusting The Process."

Ricky Starks was recently a guest on Drivetime with DeRusha, where he spoke about the promo he cut following losing the FTW Championship to Hook on AEW Dynamite.

“I’m hopeful. You guys played a snippet of my very passionate and from-the-heart promo that I cut after my loss of the FTW Title where, I have felt like a time has been glossed over. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard, ‘Your time is coming, be patient. Your time is coming. You’re the future.’ I don’t buy into that idea. I don’t buy into the idea of ‘trusting the process.’ I don’t buy into the idea of leaving it up to somebody else. I’ve busted my behind to get to where I’m at and I’ve done it all on my own merit. The idea that I now have to wait for somebody else to allow me the time or whatnot, I don’t agree with it. At this moment, yes, this is my time to show ‘you’ve been missing out for the past two years.’ If you haven’t gotten on board with Ricky Starks, this is the time now. If you still don’t want to, that’s okay, I’m going to be alright at the end of the day. Regardless of wherever I end up in my life, Hollywood and things of that nature, I’m gonna be good. That’s the type of confidence I instilled in myself because I have the proof. The proof is in the pudding, I can back it up.”

Starks spoke about how he developed his promo style.