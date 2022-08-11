Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes RAW Will Go Back To Two Hours "Very Soon"

During the latest episode of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie spoke about the new regime in WWE with Triple H at the helm.

“This is the beginning of the Triple H era. It was Monday Night Raw, which I think very soon will be a two-hour, not a three-hour show, based off a lot of things Kevin Nash has said and some things that Triple H said on Stone Cold’s podcast, as well.”

Back in 2015, Triple H appeared on a WWE Network edition of the Stone Cold Podcast, and he said he wished Raw could be a two hours because a three-hour show was very difficult to write for. WWE Raw has been three hours since July 2012.