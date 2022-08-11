Bret Hart Says He's "Kinda Sad" About Vince McMahon’s Retirement

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Bret Hart commented on the news that Vince McMahon has retired from the WWE. Hart said:

"Like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised. I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon. I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going [through], but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever’s happened. I think his loss, or his absence from the business, will be sorely missed."