WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bret Hart Says He's "Kinda Sad" About Vince McMahon’s Retirement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

Bret Hart Says He's "Kinda Sad" About Vince McMahon’s Retirement

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Bret Hart commented on the news that Vince McMahon has retired from the WWE. Hart said:

"Like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised. I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon. I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going [through], but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever’s happened. I think his loss, or his absence from the business, will be sorely missed."

Read more WWE news:

Freddie Prinze Jr. Weighs In On Karrion Kross' WWE Return

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the recent WWE return of Karrion Kross on the latest episode of his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast. During th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 10, 2022 04:42PM


Tags: #wwe #bret hart #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77879/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer