Court Hearing For Jeff Hardy Pushed Back 60 Days

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy's hearing which was set for Volusia County Court on August 17, has now been pushed back sixty days.

The request was made by Hardy’s legal team, who also waived his right to a speedy trial. He previously filed a written plea of not guilty on June 28. His lawyers wrote:

“Mr. Hardy is charged by Information with one count of Driving in Violation of Driver’s License Restriction; one count of Driving While License Canceled, Suspended or Revoked; and one count of Driving Under the Influence (third offense).

The State of Florida tendered discovery on August 2, 2022.

"Undersigned counsel requests additional time to review discovery and compile mitigation.”

The prosecution did not object. A date has not been scheduled for the new hearing.

