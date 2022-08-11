WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
RVD Comments Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Departing WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

WWE Hall Of Fame Rob Van Dam was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall, during which he gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis both departing WWE:

“John Laurinaitis being gone, he was my guy. I know a lot of people didn’t get along with him. I was wrestling him in Japan in ‘93, so I’ve known him since then and I could relate to him in a lot of ways when I was there before. “

“I don’t like Vince being gone, but if it’s better for business, then that’s awesome. I know that a lot of people don’t feel the way that I do about it. I feel more like I probably lost one of the only people I could imagine stopping by and wanting to say hello to there.”

Charlotte Flair's WWE Return To Television Announced

Charlotte Flair will be featured on the next edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin. The news was announced in an email sent ou [...]

