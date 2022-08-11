RVD Comments Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Departing WWE

WWE Hall Of Fame Rob Van Dam was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall, during which he gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis both departing WWE:

“John Laurinaitis being gone, he was my guy. I know a lot of people didn’t get along with him. I was wrestling him in Japan in ‘93, so I’ve known him since then and I could relate to him in a lot of ways when I was there before. “

“I don’t like Vince being gone, but if it’s better for business, then that’s awesome. I know that a lot of people don’t feel the way that I do about it. I feel more like I probably lost one of the only people I could imagine stopping by and wanting to say hello to there.”