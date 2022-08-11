WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Reveals 14 New Signings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

WWE Reveals 14 New Signings

14 new WWE signings have been revealed in a video posted to WWE social media.

The WWE Recruit Twitter posted a video with EVP of Talent Relations Triple H informing the hopefuls that the company has signed them to deals.

The list of the latest signees:

  • Kennedy Cummins
  • Gabrielle Dunn
  • Rickssen Opont
  • Alivia Ash
  • Harleigh White
  • Chukwusom Enekwechi
  • Jade Gentile
  • Anna Keefer
  • Breanna Ruggiero
  • Beau Morris
  • Franki Strefling
  • Hayden Pittman
  • Lea Mitchell
  • Kevin Ventura-Cortes


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77875/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer