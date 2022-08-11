WWE Reveals 14 New Signings

14 new WWE signings have been revealed in a video posted to WWE social media.
The WWE Recruit Twitter posted a video with EVP of Talent Relations Triple H informing the hopefuls that the company has signed them to deals.
The list of the latest signees:
14 people had their lives changed forever as they were offered a @WWE contract following the #SummerSlam Tryouts in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/HL7fcYg0O1— WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) August 10, 2022
