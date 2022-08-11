WWE Reveals 14 New Signings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

14 new WWE signings have been revealed in a video posted to WWE social media.

The WWE Recruit Twitter posted a video with EVP of Talent Relations Triple H informing the hopefuls that the company has signed them to deals.

The list of the latest signees:

Kennedy Cummins

Gabrielle Dunn

Rickssen Opont

Alivia Ash

Harleigh White

Chukwusom Enekwechi

Jade Gentile

Anna Keefer

Breanna Ruggiero

Beau Morris

Franki Strefling

Hayden Pittman

Lea Mitchell

Kevin Ventura-Cortes