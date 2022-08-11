WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Why Tay Conti Has Undergone An AEW Ring Name Change

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2022

Why Tay Conti Has Undergone An AEW Ring Name Change

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were advertised to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship against Dante Martin & Skye Blue on the August 12 edition of Rampage.

The graphics promoting the match mentioned "Tay Melo", not Tay Conti.

The reason for this change is because Conti was actually the surname of Tay’s ex-husband, and they both divorced in 2021, Tay kept the surname since. Her full real name is Taynara Melo de Carvalho.

Conti recently married Guevara.

Read more AEW news:

CM Punk Returns To AEW On Dynamite

CM Punk has made his return to All Elite Wrestling. Earlier this week, we reported that Punk was seen walking through an airport in Chicago [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 10, 2022 11:07PM


Tags: #aew #tay conti #tay melo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77874/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer