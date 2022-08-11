Why Tay Conti Has Undergone An AEW Ring Name Change

During last night's AEW Dynamite on TBS, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were advertised to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship against Dante Martin & Skye Blue on the August 12 edition of Rampage.
The graphics promoting the match mentioned "Tay Melo", not Tay Conti.
The reason for this change is because Conti was actually the surname of Tay’s ex-husband, and they both divorced in 2021, Tay kept the surname since. Her full real name is Taynara Melo de Carvalho.
Conti recently married Guevara.
