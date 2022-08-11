WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results (8/10/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 11, 2022
Rob Wilkins has put up the spoilers for next Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage.
You can read the spoilers below, courtesy of Fightful.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 8/12 (Taped On 8/10)
Bryan Danielson's interview with Tony Schiavone opens the show. Daniel Garcia interrupts and tells Danielson that Bryan is his hero. He cites Danielson's history of injury, saying, "he retires, he returns, he retires, he returns.” Danielson says he's tired of hearing about the Sports Entertainment bullshit. Danielson asks Garcia if he wants to be the best professional wrestler in the world? Danielson says he'll leave that to Garcia and leaves the ring.
AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship: JAS (Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti) (c) def. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Skye Blue); after the bell, Sammy tells them to cut his music off and says he accepts Eddie Kingston’s challenge for a match at All Out.
Parker Boudreaux def. Sonny Kiss
Gunn Club def. BeardHausen (Danhausen/Erik Redbeard); after the match, Stokely gives Gunn Club his card after Billy cuts a promo on them telling them to shape up
Schiavone brings out FTW Champion HOOK for his promo. Reality TV star Zack Clayton comes out and challenges HOOK to a match next week.
Orange Cassidy def. Ariya Davari; after the match, Boudreaux cleared the ring and Sonny Kiss came out and acted like he was going to help Cassidy, but he attacked him instead, turning heel in the process.