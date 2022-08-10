AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake Live Results (August 10, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s AEW Dynamite night and we are back to a named show as we head tonight to Minneapolis, Minnesota for Quake by the Lake! We have one hell of a card on paper to look forward to as we get two title matches, a coffin match and a Tornado Tag/Lucha Rules match! The show will be headlined by Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending against “Lionheart” Chris Jericho and that could go either way. Get your predictions in the comments and with Excalibur, Taz, JR & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Darby Allin vs Brody King in a Coffin Match

Okay, so Fite TV completely broke tonight meaning I'm joining this match about 5 minutes in. Darby is bleeding everywhere and Brody King is too. King is getting tables out but the second one has a broken leg. It sounds like we're coming back from break and Darby rolls off the table that Brody put him on to get away from the monster. Commentary says that this is the first time that Darby has had a chance but as he sets up for a Tope Suicida the lights go out. When they come back on, Malakai & Buddy have emerged to protect Brody and as Darby goes for it anyway, Julia Hart trips him from the other side. Buddy heads into the ring and takes Darby out before they help Brody out by setting up a table in the corner. Malakai leans Darby against it and holds him there and Brody sends him through it with a Cannonball Senton. Malakai sets Darby at his feet and tells Buddy to open the coffin where Sting emerges! He takes out Buddy with the Bat and the ring steps before Brody is taken out too. Malakai sits in the corner the whole time watching and Sting tosses the bat to him. Malakai drops it and then retreats from the ring, whispering to Brody as he walks up the ramp. Sting follows him and then Darby hits a Cannonball Tope on Brody and tries to put him into the coffin. Brody stops him and throws Allin into the barricades before slamming him on the ring steps. Brody repositions the coffin and takes Darby on the apron to choke him out but Darby grabs Brody's chain and hits him with it before choking him out with it and Brody falls perfectly into the coffin and the lid closes.

I'll try and get the first half of this match on the full recap.

La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo & Rush) w/ Jose the Assistant vs Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta Oscuro) w/ Alex Abrahantes in a Tornado Tag Team Match

From gimmick match to gimmick match as we move to the Tornado Tag. We get a shoving match and then move to strikes as Andrade stomps down Penta whilst Rush deals with Fenix. Penta fights back and Rush stops him and then Fenix fights back and gets shut down too. Penta takes out Andrade with a Slingblade and Rush and Penta exchange big strikes and Penta wins with the Thrust Kick. Penta goes for the Tope but Andrade sweeps his legs out and then Fenix hits the Tope into Rush instead. He hits Andrade with a Tope Con Hilo as Penta hits Made in Japan onto Rush for a two count. Fenix and Penta go for the double team Fear Factor but Andrade makes a save and Dropkicks Fenix out of the air. La Faccion Ingobernable take over and both make covers but Fenix and Penta both kick out at two. They set the Lucha Bros up for their own stereo Con Hilos to send us to break. Andrade gets the pin attempt on Penta for two before Rush tangles Fenix in the cables from the cameras and whips him with them then chokes him. Andrade hits a DDT onto a chair on Penta and then they attack Penta on the outside with Fenix in the ring. They take Penta in the ring too and Andrade takes him out and then they both go for Fenix’s mask.

We return to the match as they give up on that and attack Penta but Penta comes back with Thrust kicks and then a DDT on Rush and Fenix walks the ropes to take out Rush with the Hurricanrana. They take out Andrade then hit the Double Team Splash on him for two then take out Rush with Double Thrust Kicks before a huge assisted Splash gets another two for Fenix. They hit Stereo Tope Con Hilos to the outside and then Fenix hits a Frog Splash only for Andrade to get the knees up and nearly pin him. We get huge thrust kicks and drop kicks all round and then big moves as everyone lays each other out. We get a Quadruple Down and they break the count at 7 and Penta ends up taking Andrade out with a Canadian Destroyer on the apron. He tries to hit the Fear Factor on the Apron on Rush but Rush fights him off. Fenix tries to help but Andrade trips him before they isolate Fenix by tying Penta’s mask to the rope. Fenix fights back but Rush takes him out and Penta unmasks himself to break up the pin. Alex throws a spare mask to Penta but Andrade intercepts and throws it away. Fenix nearly rolls up Andrade but can’t get it and Rush hits Fenix with the Bulls Horns and then Andrade hits the El Idolo and pins Fenix for the win.

Luchasaurus vs Anthony Henry

Jungle Boy heads out to Commentary and we get Luchasaurus’ entrance. He heads to the ring to face Anthony Henry who is waiting in there. Luchasaurus takes over immediately before hitting a huge German Suplex. Henry tries an Enzuigiri but gets a Headbutt before Luchasaurus hits a Slam and pins him very quickly.

Christian appears on the screen afterwards and says he was going to attack Jungle Boy but they Minneapolis don’t deserve to see him in person but Jungle Boy sprints backstage to attack him and Luchasaurus pulls off security.

Ricky Starks vs Aaron Solo w/ The Factory (QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto & Cole Karter)

Ricky gets another pre match video package after Aaron makes his entrance and then Ricky heads to the ring. The rest of the factory are on the ramp except Cole Karter who’s ringside. Solo attacks Ricky as the bell rings and Ricky gets on top instead. He takes Solo down with a Back Body Drop then poses. Karter trips Ricky and gets ejected by the ref but it allows Aaron to take Ricky down. Solo beats on Ricky in the corner. Ricky fights back with some big right hands then he hits a Jaw Breaker and a big DDT. He hits a boot to Solo then Aaron fights out of the Roshambo but eats a Spear instead and Starks gets the win.

QT sends Comoroto and a chair after Ricky once the match ends and Ricky hits him with a Spinebuster. Solo attacks from behind and they look to hit him with the chair and Ricky escapes then escapes through the crowd. Hobbs rips a TV down in anger after watching this.

Jade Cargill w/ Stokely Hathaway & Kiera Hogan vs Madison Raynes for the TBS Championship

TBS title time. Madison heads out first and is followed by Jade. The bell rings and Jade pushes Madison to the mat but Raynes fires back with strikes. Jade stops her with knee strikes then takes Madison to the corner but then eats a Dropkick. Cargill rolls outside and then catches Raynes on her shoulders but Raynes hits the Hurricanrana and then beats on Jade outside the ring. Madison rolls Jade inside but is distracted by Kiera so Jade spears her to send us to break. Jade spends the break beating on Madison, Beelling her across the ring and then doing push ups before continuing the attack. Madison fires in a boot but Jade stops her with a delayed Press Slam. She follows up with kicks and an Uppercut before hitting the Crossover Splash in the corner. Raynes fights back again and Jade just shuts it down.

We return to the match as Jade lands a Delayed Vertical Suplex for two. Madison fights back with a desperation Jawbreaker then fires in shots and chops to Cargill. She hits the champion with a Hanging Neckbreaker before heading to the middle rope for a Flipping Neckbreaker but Jade kicks out at two. Madison tries for a Front Choke, Jade counters out but then Raynes gets a 2.9 count from a big DDT. Kiera gets on the apron and Madison lets Jade hit her own Baddie with the pump kick and Madison gets a roll up for two. Jade comes right back with the Pump Kick. Jade goes for Jaded, Madison counters to try for Cross Raynes but Cargill counters right back with the Jaded for the win. 36 – 0.

After the match, Athena attacks Jade from behind and Kiera saves Jade. Athena takes the TBS championship and holds it up before giving it back.

Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the Interim AEW World Championship

Jericho comes out first and obliges Moxley as he’s in full Lionheart gear and comes out to different music. Moxley follows him down to the ring and Regal is already on commentary. The bell rings and the big fight feel is palpable. Last time we saw this match was on arguably AEW’s best in-ring PPV ever so as a TV main event, this is a treat. Both men flip each other off before Jericho starts with an arm drag. He hits another and celebrates but then lets Moxley lock up with him for a test of strength. Moxley gets a Side Headlock Takeover before both men go for their finisher and can’t hit it and Jericho takes Moxley to the mat and ties him up using techniques we’ve not seen in AEW, let alone from Jericho. Moxley comes back with strikes before Jericho rips Mox’s earing out. He sends Moxley to the floor with a Springboard Dropkick before we hear to break. Moxley’s ear is pouring blood as he sits on the outside and then Jericho goes after the ear on the outside before throwing Moxley into the barricade. They head back in the ring and Jericho stomps at the ear in the corner. Mox fires in chops but Jericho drops him again and remains in control.

We return as Jericho is celebrating and Moxley flies out of the corner with a King Kong Lariat. They exchange strikes but Jericho pulls out a Backbreaker and then hits a perfect Lionsault for two. Moxley transitions to a Juji Gatame out of the pin and manages to lock it in but Jericho fights out with elbows and them locks in a submission of his own. Mox reverses with an Ankle Lock but Jericho escapes and both men exchange German Suplexes before Jericho takes over in the corner with clubbing blows. They head up to the top rope and Jericho pulls out the Hurricanrana for a two count. Jericho rolls out and uses the ring post to attack the knee of Moxley and manages to get a Sharpshooter with the ring post but when he heads back in, Moxley locks him in a Crossface and cranks back on it. Jericho slips out then goes for the Walls of Jericho, Moxley fights it but he can’t and its locked in. Moxley is locked in the hold as we head to break with the champion at threat of tapping. Jericho holds it in for a long time but Moxley manages to get to his elbows and crawl towards the ropes. He can’t get there so he rolls through and fights back but Jericho stomps at the face then locks it back in. Moxley keeps fighting through the pain and will not tap.

We return and Moxley is STILL in the Walls of Jericho and Moxley finally crawls and makes the bottom rope. Jericho celebrates but he realises he didn’t win so goes to stomping at Moxley. Jericho goes for his Springboard Dropkick again but Moxley dodges it so Jericho lands on the floor. Moxley fights to the top rope for a diving double sledge to Jericho and then lays in ground and pound strikes. He rolls Jerich back in and heads up to the top again but this time leaps into a Codebreaker. Jericho rolls into a pin and Moxley kicks out at literally 2.99.