Starrcast Files New Trademark For "Southwest Championship Wrestling"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2022

Conrad Thompson's Starrcast LLC has filed to trademark, "Southwest Championship Wrestling" which was a pro wrestling promotion owned by Joe Blanchard and run out of San Antonio, Texas from 1978 - 1985. The filings were submitted on August 5, 2022.

The right to use the trademark has been listed for "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network" as well as goods and services such as, "Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts." 

Tags: #starrcast #conrad thompson #southwest championship wrestling #scw

