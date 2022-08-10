Charlotte Flair's WWE Return To Television Announced

Charlotte Flair will be featured on the next edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin.

The news was announced in an email sent out by Peacock on Wednesday, it was revealed that Charlotte will be the guest on this month's episode which will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Charlotte hasn't appeared on WWE programming since May's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

