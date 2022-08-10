Tony Khan Reveals AEW & Warner Bros. Discovery Will Be Teaming Up With "A Very Prestigious" IP

Tony Khan recently spoke with TV Insider, where he revealed that AEW has an interesting partnership coming up.

Details aren't specific, but Khan said:

"For such a hands-on, strong, and respected management team to have identified AEW multiple times in their presentation is something that is important. Privately and in business, I’m seeing it like that on a daily basis. Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we’re working on another huge partnership that I’m very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we’re being trusted to partner with. I believe it’s because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners. We recently also collaborated on a panel with AEW representation at Comic-Con through the Warner Bros. Discovery PR and media team. They were so helpful. That was a huge success. Now I’m excited about another integration that hasn’t been announced yet. I’m very pumped about it. It’s going to be very soon. The IP is very prestigious in the world of television. The partnership represents another really good sign that Warner Bros. Discovery likes what AEW is doing."

Khan continued.