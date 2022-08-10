WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Combat Sports Pioneer Gene LeBell Passes Away Aged 89

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2022

Combat Sports Pioneer Gene LeBell Passes Away Aged 89

Gene LeBell, a man who is widely credited for making grappling a popular discipline in combat sports, has died at age 89. He won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning to professional wrestling.

Bas Rutten announced the news on Facebook:

“The great Gene LeBell, toughest man I know, has passed away and left us at the age of 89,” Rutten wrote.

“…We all heard the crazy stories, about Seagal, and that he was the first guy to fight MMA in a match against the Boxer Milo Savage in 1963 (I wasn't even born), still pulling wheelies on his motor cycle when he was like 84 years old and if you go online, you find thousand more stories. I have always loved Gene, every single person I know loves Gene, and I am proud to say that we always had fun when we met, always cracking jokes.”

His last pro wrestling match was against The Rock’s grandfather, Peter Maivia under the NWA Hollywood Wrestling banner in 1981.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of LeBell.


Tags: #mma #ufc #wwe #gene lebell #nwa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77862/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer