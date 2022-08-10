Claudio Castagnoli Recalls Finding Out Nicholas Would Be Mystery Opponent At WrestleMania

Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, where he went in-depth on Nicholas being Braun Strowman's mystery partner at WrestleMania when taking on The Bar.

“I didn’t even realize…I met Nicholas earlier in the day and didn’t realize he was going to be the mystery opponent because nobody told us until the last minute. It was like three hours later and I asked Sheamus, ‘Who is it?’ ‘You met him three hours ago.’ ‘Ohhh.’ I thought it was really cool. What I love about wrestling is all the kinds of different matches. The roller coaster ride it takes you on. That WrestleMania needed a match like that where it’s just fun. Every show needs fun matches. WrestleMania, everybody is nervous, hyped, it’s WrestleMania.”

On the match:

“Once everything was figured out, that match was so much fun and we were able to go out there and enjoy it. We had the float with all the guys with big heads, it was a crazy and awesome entrance. The match was fun. It’s all about moments. If you’re a kid and watching WrestleMania, that could be you. It was cool to be in that match and the fact that people still talk about it because there were banger matches. People still ask about it today. I’m very proud to be part of that match. To me, it was a special moment because I doubt we’ll be seeing another 10 year old wrestling at WrestleMania in the near future.”

Strowman and Nicholas defeated The Bar to become the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, but the belts were vacated because Nicholas had to go back to school.