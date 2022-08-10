WWE RAW Viewership Drops Big From Last Week's Episode

Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network pulled in 1.956 million viewers, with a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This total is down 12.28% from the previous week’s total viewership of 2.230 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam edition.

This past Monday night's 0.54 rating is down 11.47% from last week’s 0.61 rating. Last Monday night's rating of 0.54 represents 700,000 total viewers in the key 18-49 demo, which is down 12.06% from this past week's total of 796,000 viewers with a 0.61 rating.

