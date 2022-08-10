WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Viewership Drops Big From Last Week's Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 10, 2022

Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network pulled in 1.956 million viewers, with a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This total is down 12.28% from the previous week’s total viewership of 2.230 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam edition.

This past Monday night's 0.54 rating is down 11.47% from last week’s 0.61 rating. Last Monday night's rating of 0.54 represents 700,000 total viewers in the key 18-49 demo, which is down 12.06% from this past week's total of 796,000 viewers with a 0.61 rating.

