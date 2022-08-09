WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ari Daivari Reportedly Now An AEW Producer

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 09, 2022

Ari Daivari Reportedly Now An AEW Producer

Ariya Daivari is now reportedly working as a producer in All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that Daivari, who is now working on AEW TV as Ari Daivari, has been helping produce matches for the company. The report states he produced the Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm match from last week’s Dynamite, which has been very well-received.

According to people in the company, Daivari “laid the foundation” for the match and the four wrestlers largely put the specifics together themselves.

Daivari worked for WWE on a trial basis as a producer but was released back in early July.

By that point, Daivari had been producing WWE matches solo for WWE Main Event.

Ariya Daivari Wanted To Team With His Brother Shawn More Often

During the latest House of Hardcore podcast, Ariya Daivari spoke about his desire to team up with his brother Shawn. “There was a t [...]

— Joe West Dec 02, 2021 03:12PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #ari daivari #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77855/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer