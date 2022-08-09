Ari Daivari Reportedly Now An AEW Producer

Ariya Daivari is now reportedly working as a producer in All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that Daivari, who is now working on AEW TV as Ari Daivari, has been helping produce matches for the company. The report states he produced the Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm match from last week’s Dynamite, which has been very well-received.

According to people in the company, Daivari “laid the foundation” for the match and the four wrestlers largely put the specifics together themselves.

Daivari worked for WWE on a trial basis as a producer but was released back in early July.

By that point, Daivari had been producing WWE matches solo for WWE Main Event.