WWE 2K23 Officially Confirmed For 2023

WWE 2K23 has been officially confirmed by 2K during a report on its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

The report revealed WWE 2K22 was one of the largest contributors to the company’s successful quarter, which saw a 41% increase in net bookings. Given the success The parent company of 2K Sports, Take Two Interactive has officially announced that WWE 2K23 is in production for 2023.

The game is rumored for a Spring launch.

WWE 2K23 is listed among Take-Two's future releases with a date in Fiscal 2023. Take-Two's fiscal year ends March 31. pic.twitter.com/i3DGAGKEZC — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 8, 2022

