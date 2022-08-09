WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE 2K23 Officially Confirmed For 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2022

WWE 2K23 has been officially confirmed by 2K during a report on its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022. 

The report revealed WWE 2K22 was one of the largest contributors to the company’s successful quarter, which saw a 41% increase in net bookings. Given the success The parent company of 2K Sports, Take Two Interactive has officially announced that WWE 2K23 is in production for 2023.

The game is rumored for a Spring launch.

WATCH: Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, A.J. Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualifications Match. After the mat [...]

— Caylon Knox Aug 08, 2022 11:05PM


Tags: #wwe #wwe 2k23 #wwe games

