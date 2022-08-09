WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gail Kim "Never Say Never" To Paige Joining IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2022

During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, IMPACT producer Gail Kim has high praise for Saraya (Paige in WWE) and the impact she has had on women’s wrestling. Kim noted the door would be open for Saraya to join IMPACT Wrestling, Kim said:

“Never say never, I love Paige. I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where, maybe, it was so powerful — like what it is now — women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now.

“Main eventing pay-per-view shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring, and hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling, I feel like the door’s open. So, come on over, Paige.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxstv #gail kim #paige

