Former WWE Wrestler Mike "Rocky Jones" Masters Passes Aged 68

Mike Jones, who wrestled for six decades, best known as Mike Masters and as Rocky Jones, has died. He was 68, according to PWInsider.

Master was admitted to the hospital after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

As well as being a wrestler he was a wrestling promoter, founding East Coast Pro Wrestling with Gino Caruso. He is credited for giving Little Guido and Kodiak Bear among others their start in the ring. His biggest match was against Ken Patera for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in October 1979.

Outside of the ring Jones was a competitive powerlifter and weightlifter and promoted the Stress Terminator supplement.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Mike Jones.