John Cena Not Certain He'll Become A 17-Time WWE World Champion

WWE veteran John Cena last competed for WWE at Summerslam 2021, losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and many have wondered if Cena will ever capture WWE World Championship gold again.
Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion and during a recent Comic Con Wales Q&A, Cena was asked about the possibility of becoming a 17-time champion, to which he responded:
“I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win.
“The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see.”
⚡ Update On Karrion Kross Being Inserted In WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event
Karrion Kross returned during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, attacking Drew McIntyre and staring down Roman Reigns. This [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2022 06:57AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com