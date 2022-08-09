John Cena Not Certain He'll Become A 17-Time WWE World Champion

WWE veteran John Cena last competed for WWE at Summerslam 2021, losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and many have wondered if Cena will ever capture WWE World Championship gold again.

Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion and during a recent Comic Con Wales Q&A, Cena was asked about the possibility of becoming a 17-time champion, to which he responded:

“I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win. “The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see.”

