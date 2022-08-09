WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Not Certain He'll Become A 17-Time WWE World Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2022

John Cena Not Certain He'll Become A 17-Time WWE World Champion

WWE veteran John Cena last competed for WWE at Summerslam 2021, losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and many have wondered if Cena will ever capture WWE World Championship gold again.

Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion and during a recent Comic Con Wales Q&A, Cena was asked about the possibility of becoming a 17-time champion, to which he responded:

“I know I’m not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I’m at in my life. I’m 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win.

“The top of that mountain is a young man’s game. So I’m not done in the ring. but I’m not certain that that’s in the cards. We’ll see.”

Tags: #wwe #john cena

