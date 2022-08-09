Update On Karrion Kross Being Inserted In WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event

Karrion Kross returned during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, attacking Drew McIntyre and staring down Roman Reigns. This led to a lot of speculation that Kross will be added to Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this is not the direction WWE is moving in:

"For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew. I was told – of course this can always change – but I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. So as far as when (Kross) gets his shot at Roman Reigns because obviously they’re building to that, I have no idea when that will be."

