WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On Karrion Kross Being Inserted In WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2022

Update On Karrion Kross Being Inserted In WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event

Karrion Kross returned during last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, attacking Drew McIntyre and staring down Roman Reigns. This led to a lot of speculation that Kross will be added to Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, this is not the direction WWE is moving in:

"For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew. I was told – of course this can always change – but I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. So as far as when (Kross) gets his shot at Roman Reigns because obviously they’re building to that, I have no idea when that will be."

Read more WWE news:

WATCH: Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, A.J. Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualifications Match. After the mat [...]

— Caylon Knox Aug 08, 2022 11:05PM

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #karrion kross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77848/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer