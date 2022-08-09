Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Repeatedly Trying To Wrestle Him On Airplanes

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about a very odd plane ride he had with Vince McMahon.

“It was a different plane ride from hell. We were coming back from I believe Asia. We were on the plane. Vince was feeling frisky. He was drinking wine, a lot of wine. I was trying to sleep and Vince kept having the talent, the wrestlers, come to me and say, ‘Hey, Kurt, I need to talk to you. Can you come to the back of the plane?’ One of them was Lita, one of them was Trish. I guess Vince thought I was a womanizer. He usually had women come get me and I didn’t smarten up after three women. You know, it was like, okay, Vince keeps doing this. So I would go back to the back of the plane and Vince would jump out from two seats and jump on me and surprise me. I’d reverse him and get him down and hold him down and I’d say ‘Are we good?’ He said, ‘Yeah, we’re good’, and then it would be over.”

“I went back to my seat and then Vince kept doing this for five hours. We were in the plane for five hours. He knew that I smartened up and he couldn’t get me out of my chair by having someone come get me, so he started just jumping on me. He would wait five minutes, I’d fall asleep, and he jumped on me, on my seat, and started trying to wrestle me. I would reverse him and get him down. I must have done this 25 times.”

“One time, we were near the door, you know, when you hit the latch and you open the door, you go out of the plane. We were hitting the latch. We were wrestling and we were leaning on it. The flight attendant said, ‘Listen, the pilot said if you guys continue to do this, he’s going to land the plane right now. Vince goes, ‘Tell the pilot go f**k himself. I’ll buy the fu**ing plane’, and we just kept wrestling.”