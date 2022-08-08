WATCH: Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, A.J. Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualifications Match. After the match had concluded, a commotion could be seen in the crowd. Former WWE NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis was seen being ejected by security, and his name was mentioned by the commentators.
Looks like #WWERaw had an unexpected visitor.... 👀 pic.twitter.com/iPqxXNF02u— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (August 8, 2022)
