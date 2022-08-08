WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WATCH: Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 08, 2022

WATCH: Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, A.J. Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualifications Match. After the match had concluded, a commotion could be seen in the crowd. Former WWE NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis was seen being ejected by security, and his name was mentioned by the commentators.

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (August 8, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Women [...]

— Caylon Knox Aug 08, 2022 08:23PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #nxt #wwenxt #dexter lumis #aj styles #the miz #tommaso ciampa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77844/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer