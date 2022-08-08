Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Clash at the Castle

During the opening segment of tonight's episode of RAW, it was announced that there will be a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The team of Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will take on the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.
It's on at #WWECastle!@itsBayleyWWE, #IYOSKY & @ImKingKota vs. #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka! pic.twitter.com/29uZrV87QW— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
