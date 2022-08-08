WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Clash at the Castle

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 08, 2022

Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Clash at the Castle

During the opening segment of tonight's episode of RAW, it was announced that there will be a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The team of Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will take on the team of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.


Tags: #wwe #raw #wweraw #wwecastle #clash at the castle #bayley #dakota kai #iyo sky #bianca belair #asuka #alexa bliss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77842/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer