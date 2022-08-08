WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Tales From The Territories Trailer (via VICE TV)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 08, 2022

VICE TV has announced on Twitter that a new documentary series entitled, "Tales from the Territories," will be premiering on the channel on October 4th.

The show will feature stories from the territory days of professional wrestling. The show is executive produced by former WWE sensation, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and comes from the creators of the hit VICE series "Dark Side of the Ring."


