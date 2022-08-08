📺 WATCH: Tales From The Territories Trailer (via VICE TV)

VICE TV has announced on Twitter that a new documentary series entitled, "Tales from the Territories," will be premiering on the channel on October 4th.
The show will feature stories from the territory days of professional wrestling. The show is executive produced by former WWE sensation, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and comes from the creators of the hit VICE series "Dark Side of the Ring."
From Exec Producers @TheRock, @DanyGarciaCo & the creators of @DarkSideOfRing...— VICE TV (@VICETV) August 8, 2022
Travel to the golden age of professional wrestling. Exhilarating tales of triumph, violence & perseverance… told by the legends who lived them.#TALESFROMTHETERRITORIES, 10/4 on VICE TV. pic.twitter.com/pirGph19jF
