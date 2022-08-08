WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. Seth Rollins will face Angelo Dawkins in singles action. Check out the full preview for the match below:

Angelo Dawkins wants the smoke in singles match with Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Angelo Dawkins is up, and he wants the smoke from Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Last week, Rollins Stomped Ford to claim a victory, but when he began to line him up for a post-match Stomp, Dawkins jumped into the ring and chased away Rollins to protect his partner.

Ford may have tricked Dawkins last week to get his one-on-one match with Rollins, but can Dawkins finish the job and pick up the victory?

Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Below is the lineup for tonight's RAW:

- WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa
- WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament Starts
- Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio
- Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins


