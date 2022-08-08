WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Seen Without Crutches At Airport

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 08, 2022

A fan posted a photo online that shows CM Punk walking with Danhausen at a Chicago airport without any kind of assistance.

Punk had also previously been spotted at C2E2 without the need of crutches or a walking boot.

He is only two months removed from surgery.


