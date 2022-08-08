CM Punk Seen Without Crutches At Airport

A fan posted a photo online that shows CM Punk walking with Danhausen at a Chicago airport without any kind of assistance.
Punk had also previously been spotted at C2E2 without the need of crutches or a walking boot.
He is only two months removed from surgery.
I love walking into the con with cm punk and danhausen pic.twitter.com/KY8GkADOZJ— ashley & cosplay (@andcosplay_) August 7, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com