AEW Stars Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Get Married

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot over the weekend.
Their wedding ceremony was held on August 7 with friends and family, and WWE Superstar Nikki ASH was one of Tay’s bridesmaids. Sammy and Tay only got engaged in June, after the former TNT Champion proposed to Tay in Paris France.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
