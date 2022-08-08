WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Stars Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Get Married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot over the weekend.

Their wedding ceremony was held on August 7 with friends and family, and WWE Superstar Nikki ASH was one of Tay’s bridesmaids. Sammy and Tay only got engaged in June, after the former TNT Champion proposed to Tay in Paris France.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Tags: #aew #sammy guevara #tay conti

