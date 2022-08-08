WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Acclaimed Explain What Scissoring Is

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 08, 2022

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed recently spoke with RJ City on "Hey! (EW)", where the topic of discussion was the Scissor gesture that Bowens and Caster have adopted as part of The Acclaimed. Bowens explained where the gesture comes from.

“Yeah, okay, guys, actually scissoring.Yeah. is solely a sign of friendship. Yeah, and nothing more.

RJ City gave his opinion on what he thinks the hand gesture represents.

“Well, I thought it came from like, you guys consider yourselves equal. So you play rock-paper-scissors. You always go scissors, and this is you trying to win and you can't win, because you're together.”

Max Caster continued:

We are friends but whenever we scissor we have to make a sound to make it realistic.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #max caster #anthony bowens

