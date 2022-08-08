Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has released the card for the latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, which will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the full card below:
The Lucha Brothers vs. Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.
Ruby Soho & Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers.
Parker Bordeaux with Ari Daivari vs. Casey Kerrington.
Athena vs. Queen Amidana,
Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray vs. Alice Crowley & Brea States.
Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Lord Cruz & unknown name
⚡ Claudio Castagnoli On What Da Party Meant To Him
Claudio Castagnoli, the current reigning Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion, recently spoke with "Doc" Chris Mueller of Bleacher Repor [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 07, 2022 08:31PM
