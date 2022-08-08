WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

AEW has released the card for the latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, which will air tonight at 7 pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Check out the full card below:

The Lucha Brothers vs. Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon.  

Ruby Soho & Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers.

Parker Bordeaux with Ari Daivari vs. Casey Kerrington.

Athena vs. Queen Amidana,

Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray vs. Alice Crowley & Brea States.

Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Lord Cruz & unknown name

Tags: #aew #dark #dark elevation #elevation

