Ric Flair Gives His Thoughts On His Last Match

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Ric Flair discussed how he was very happy with how hist last match went on July 31. Flair said:

“I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte (Flair), to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me at this time and have the whole family there and his family, who I have gotten to know well, watched it from Mexico. It was big for all of them.

“It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice: once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels (at WrestleMania) and now with my son-in-law in Nashville. It was big.”