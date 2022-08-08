WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Nixed Plans For Superstar To Return On Last Week's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2022

WWE creative reportedly nixed plans for a Superstar to return on last week's SmackDown.

During last week's broadcast, there was tag team match between the Viking Raiders up against two jobbers. Fightful Select reports Drew Gulak was originally supposed to be a part of this match, although it is not clear who he would have teamed up with.

This would’ve been Gulak’s return to television after not featuring much over the last year. His last televised match was on May 27 episode of SmackDown on FOX, where he and Ricochet lost to Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match.

Gulak has since been working dark matches and live events.

Tags: #wwe #drew gulak #smackdown

