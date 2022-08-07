WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Claudio Castagnoli On What Da Party Meant To Him

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 07, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli On What Da Party Meant To Him

Claudio Castagnoli, the current reigning Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion, recently spoke with "Doc" Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report about Da Party and what it meant to him.

"It was absolutely amazing. It got me, and from what I hear, a lot of people through the pandemic way better than [it would have] without those guys. A lot of people couldn't meet with their friends, couldn't hang out, couldn't interact the same way with their friends as they usually do. And for us, that was the same. I used to see those guys every week, every weekend. We hang out at shows in the back, talk on airplanes, everything. And then all of a sudden, it's nothing. [Da Party] was instant chemistry and it was so much fun. We were very fortunate that it became such a hit with the fans at home and they wanted us to do more."

"I'll be honest with you, even if nobody watched it, we probably would have done it anyway because we had such a blast. And I feel that came through. It was authentic. We were joking that they should release a podcast of us just talking because, before every game, there was at least an hour and a half of us just catching up, talking about everything and having a blast. So I'm very happy to have those memories."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #claudio castagnoli

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77820/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer