Claudio Castagnoli On What Da Party Meant To Him

Claudio Castagnoli, the current reigning Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion, recently spoke with "Doc" Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report about Da Party and what it meant to him.

"It was absolutely amazing. It got me, and from what I hear, a lot of people through the pandemic way better than [it would have] without those guys. A lot of people couldn't meet with their friends, couldn't hang out, couldn't interact the same way with their friends as they usually do. And for us, that was the same. I used to see those guys every week, every weekend. We hang out at shows in the back, talk on airplanes, everything. And then all of a sudden, it's nothing. [Da Party] was instant chemistry and it was so much fun. We were very fortunate that it became such a hit with the fans at home and they wanted us to do more."

"I'll be honest with you, even if nobody watched it, we probably would have done it anyway because we had such a blast. And I feel that came through. It was authentic. We were joking that they should release a podcast of us just talking because, before every game, there was at least an hour and a half of us just catching up, talking about everything and having a blast. So I'm very happy to have those memories."