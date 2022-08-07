Johnny Gargano Cared More About Entertaining People Than Being A Heel During Pandemic Era

Johnny Gargano spoke at the "What's NeXT?" stage show at Starrcast V, where he spoke about his time as a heel during the pandemic era in WWE.

"At the early stages, when we were together, our characters were supposed to be completely different. We were supposed to be serious, like you were gonna get a whole different version of Johnny and Candice that you never got a chance to see."

Candice LaRae chimed in:

"We were supposed to be really intense."

Gargano continued:

"Yeah, a whole different dynamic you never got a chance to see. But when the pandemic happened, I kinda sat back and I was like man, there’s so much negativity right now in the world, and I know I’m a heel, but I want to do what I can to put a smile on people’s faces. I wanna make people laugh and smile and be entertained during this time period. That’s why we focused more on the entertainment than on the pure being a heel aspect." "Our goal ultimately, because I kinda knew that maybe I was reaching the end of that current run of me there, with Austin and Indi, I think we did, like I think they have so much more confidence now, so much more character. They’re way more confident in front of a camera because they got that experience with us. They kinda just learned this is supposed to be fun, so you gotta have fun with it."

LaRae spoke about her role as the "straight man" in The Way.