Carmella Possibly Injured At During Saturday's WWE Live Event

Carmella was possibly injured at last night’s WWE Saturday Nights Main Event in South Carolina. The show was taking place in North Charleston, during which Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a RAW Women’s Championship match.

At some stage in the match Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to backflip over Carmella. Those at the event noted that Carmella walked out under her own power but the trainer shielded her face from the lights in the arena.

We'll keep you updated.