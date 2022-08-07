WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmella Possibly Injured At During Saturday's WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2022

Carmella was possibly injured at last night’s WWE Saturday Nights Main Event in South Carolina. The show was taking place in North Charleston, during which Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a RAW Women’s Championship match.

At some stage in the match Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to backflip over Carmella. Those at the event noted that Carmella walked out under her own power but the trainer shielded her face from the lights in the arena.

