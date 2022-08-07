WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sean Waltman Believes Logan Paul Could One Day Be WWE Champion Material

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 07, 2022

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Sean Waltman praised Logan Paul for his ring psychology and believes one day he could be WWE Championship material:

“He’s a natural man. Huge future. A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he has like an aptitude for this man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point. Gotta call it like you see it.”

