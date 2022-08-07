Sean Waltman Believes Logan Paul Could One Day Be WWE Champion Material

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Sean Waltman praised Logan Paul for his ring psychology and believes one day he could be WWE Championship material:
“He’s a natural man. Huge future. A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he has like an aptitude for this man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point. Gotta call it like you see it.”
