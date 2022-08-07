WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rob Van Dam To Be Inducted Into 2300 Arena Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Aug 07, 2022

It is being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam is set to be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame later this year.

The ECW icon is set to be the 22nd induction into the Hall of Fame, based on his iconic career in Extreme Championship Wrestling that largely took place in that very venue, which used to be nicknamed the ECW Arena.

The induction is set to go down on December 17th as part of the Battleground Wrestling show.

Van Dam had his first match in the 2300 Arena in January 1996.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
