Rob Van Dam To Be Inducted Into 2300 Arena Hall Of Fame

It is being reported by PWInsider that Rob Van Dam is set to be inducted into the 2300 Arena Hall of Fame later this year.

The ECW icon is set to be the 22nd induction into the Hall of Fame, based on his iconic career in Extreme Championship Wrestling that largely took place in that very venue, which used to be nicknamed the ECW Arena.

The induction is set to go down on December 17th as part of the Battleground Wrestling show.

Van Dam had his first match in the 2300 Arena in January 1996.